Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at $614,091.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,051 shares of company stock worth $257,565 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,267,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

