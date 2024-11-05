Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.20. 759,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,867,288.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,341 shares of company stock valued at $44,391,412. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.