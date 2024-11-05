DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 93783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 406,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 219,108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.