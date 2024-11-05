DeepOnion Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $471,630.99 and approximately $38.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00059256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 935.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.