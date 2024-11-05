Decred (DCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $188.12 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $11.45 or 0.00016499 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $188.12 million and approximately $659,213.75 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00059256 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 935.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,356.21 or 0.37969266 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,425,605 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

