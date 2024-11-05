DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Price

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. 744,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.