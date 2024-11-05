CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider John Leaver Purchases 152 Shares

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$77.10 ($50.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,719.05 ($7,709.90).

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, John Leaver acquired 5,983 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of A$32,762.91 ($21,554.54).

On Thursday, October 10th, John Leaver acquired 214 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$102.56 ($67.47) per share, with a total value of A$21,948.05 ($14,439.51).

On Friday, September 27th, John Leaver acquired 393 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$101.56 ($66.81) per share, with a total value of A$39,911.12 ($26,257.31).

On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver acquired 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$102.61 ($67.51) per share, with a total value of A$110,310.05 ($72,572.40).

CVC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31.

CVC Company Profile

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

