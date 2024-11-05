Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYRX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 87,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,691. The company has a market cap of $389.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Cryoport announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 49.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

