Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

