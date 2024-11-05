Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $5.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00034043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.