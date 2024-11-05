CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. 36,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
CRH Medical Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.99.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRH Medical
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.