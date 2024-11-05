Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crexendo Trading Up 1.1 %

CXDO opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Crexendo news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,498. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,498. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,903 shares of company stock worth $725,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Stories

