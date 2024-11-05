Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 866 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGSB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 328,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,732. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

