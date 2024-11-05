Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,244 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kenvue worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 406,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

