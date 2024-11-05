Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 175,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,924.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,252 shares of company stock worth $89,383,077 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.20. 146,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,795. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.81 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.49.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

