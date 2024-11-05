Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

