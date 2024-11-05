Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $41.24 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $487.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.12 and its 200-day moving average is $474.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.33 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

