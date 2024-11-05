Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.40. 175,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,835. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

