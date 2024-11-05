Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $60,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,753. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

