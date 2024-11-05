Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 643 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 64.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Mccabe sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $797,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,425.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Philip Mccabe sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $797,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,425.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,646 shares of company stock worth $12,926,334. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. 65,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

