Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of Credicorp worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Credicorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAP stock opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $193.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

