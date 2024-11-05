Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.82 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

