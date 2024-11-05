Coupon Express (OTCMKTS:CPXP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coupon Express Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Coupon Express shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Coupon Express Price Performance

Coupon Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupon Express, Inc, a digital signage company, engages in the placement and management of coupon kiosks in the United States. It provides interactive customer communications systems and applications supporting targeted marketing programs with point-of-purchase services; and information for shoppers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupon Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupon Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.