Coupon Express (OTCMKTS:CPXP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coupon Express Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Coupon Express shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
Coupon Express Price Performance
Coupon Express Company Profile
Coupon Express, Inc, a digital signage company, engages in the placement and management of coupon kiosks in the United States. It provides interactive customer communications systems and applications supporting targeted marketing programs with point-of-purchase services; and information for shoppers and distributors.
See Also
