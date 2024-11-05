Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 541,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,953. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

