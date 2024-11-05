Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

