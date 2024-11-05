Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $482.70. 287,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.26. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

