Cornerstone Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.74. 328,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

