Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,835 shares during the period. Shake Shack comprises about 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of Shake Shack worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,433 shares of company stock worth $5,103,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.78. 151,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

