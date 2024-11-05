Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for Air Canada Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.98.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.47 and a 1-year high of C$21.97.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.