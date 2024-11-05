Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 425,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Copart by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Copart by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

