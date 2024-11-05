CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CEIX traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, reaching $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CEIX

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.