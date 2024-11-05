Conflux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.42 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $586.39 million and $43.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,003.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00485452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00097096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00234949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00066890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00019321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,061,048,398 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,045,511 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,060,768,327.26 with 4,535,768,310.39 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1345613 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $43,465,007.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

