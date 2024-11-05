Conflux Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.65 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $601.15 million and $44.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,730.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.52 or 0.00492529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00095374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00231621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00067337 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,061,233,611 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,234,467 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,061,127,756.35 with 4,536,127,742.49 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13049788 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $42,653,383.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

