Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $954.59 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $602.45 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $899.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.65 billion, a PE ratio of 148.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

