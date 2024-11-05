Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

