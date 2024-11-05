Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,424 JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.