Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $48.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.75.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

