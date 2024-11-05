Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. 2,209,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,609,199. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

