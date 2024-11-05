Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Price Tops $68,730.63 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market cap of $936.06 million and $109.87 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for $68,730.63 or 1.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,681.53 or 0.99928806 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.09 or 0.99813236 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 13,619 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 13,545.65932343. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 68,609.57522897 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $111,169,965.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

