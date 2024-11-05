Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.
Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.80.
About Cobram Estate Olives
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cobram Estate Olives
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Medicare Advantage Costs Surge: How These 2 Insurers Are Thriving
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Mobileye’s Recovery Steadily Gains Traction with Novel AI
Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.