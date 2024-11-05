CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNA Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.