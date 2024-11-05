Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong Buys 36,500 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 36,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.33. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

