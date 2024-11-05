Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong Buys 36,500 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 36,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.33. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.12.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.
Read Our Latest Report on Clearside Biomedical
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.