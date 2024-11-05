Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong Buys 36,500 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 36,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.33. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

