Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

