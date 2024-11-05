Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on CLSD
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.