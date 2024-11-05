Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $204,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 513,652 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 347,359 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 283,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 181,259 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,527,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

