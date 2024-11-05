Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 512.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,588 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.