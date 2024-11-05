Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -462.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

