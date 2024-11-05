Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 5,776 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 416.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 374.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.