Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 752 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

