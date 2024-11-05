Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 333,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 213.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

