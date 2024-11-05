Clarity Financial LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.01 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $366.91 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.55.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

